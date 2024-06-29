Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has appeared in court on petition accused of voyeurism towards a child during a sold out Taylor Swift concert in Edinburgh.

Andrew Hunter, 64, is alleged to have used equipment beneath the clothing of an older child during the US pop star’s gig at the capital’s Murrayfield Stadium earlier this month.

Hunter made no plea during the private hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday and the case was committed for further examination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hunter, from Lancashire, England, faced two charges under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009 including Section 36 (1) that details voyeurism towards a child aged between 13 and 16.

The second charge involving Section 36 (4A) of the Act states the accused allegedly operated equipment beneath the clothing of the child with the intention of him or another to observe the genitals or buttocks of the alleged victim.

No date has yet been set down for Hunter to return to court for trial, and he was granted bail.

Taylor Swift played three sold out shows at Murrayfield Stadium earlier this month. Photo by Jane Barlow PA. | PA

Taylor Swift performed to 220,000 fans over three nights at the home of Scottish rugby on June 7,8 and 9 this year. Fans travelled from across the globe to see the star in action and it is believed there was just the one arrest made over the three nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad