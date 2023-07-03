Edinburgh crime: Man rushed to hospital after serious assault on Victoria Street near the Grassmarket
A man has been taken to hospital after a serious assault near the Grassmarket.
The victim, a 30-year-old man, was attacked on Victoria Street, Edinburgh, at around 3.30am on Saturday, July 1. He suffered an injury to his face and was taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
Detective constable Christopher Stewart said: “We are looking to trace a man aged between 18 and 24 years old. We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time. We would also be eager to hear from motorists travelling in the area who have dash-cam. Please check the footage, as it may have captured something which could prove vital to our ongoing enquiries.”
He urged witnesses to come forward, saying: “Any small piece of information could assist our enquiries, so please pass it on. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0752 of 1 July, 2023.”