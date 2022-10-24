A man has been injured and taken to hospital following what police are calling a ‘disturbance’ in the Capital.

Officers were alerted to the disturbance in the Morvenside area of the Capital, near Wester Hailes High School, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital by an ambulance, for treatment of injuries he sustained. Police arrested and charged two people – a 26-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman – in connection with the incident. The pair will make an appearance at court today.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.15am on Saturday, 22 October, officers were called to the Morvenside area of Edinburgh, following a report of disturbance.

"A 32-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance for treatment. A 26-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 24 October, 2022."