News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Edinburgh crime: Man rushed to hospital and two arrested after disturbance near Wester Hailes High School

Man injured and two charged after ‘disturbance’ in Capital

By Anna Bryan
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 12:04pm

A man has been injured and taken to hospital following what police are calling a ‘disturbance’ in the Capital.

Officers were alerted to the disturbance in the Morvenside area of the Capital, near Wester Hailes High School, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital by an ambulance, for treatment of injuries he sustained. Police arrested and charged two people – a 26-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman – in connection with the incident. The pair will make an appearance at court today.

Most Popular

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.15am on Saturday, 22 October, officers were called to the Morvenside area of Edinburgh, following a report of disturbance.

"A 32-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance for treatment. A 26-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 24 October, 2022."

Police arrested two people after a disturbance in Edinburgh.