Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the attack in the Stenhouse area of the Capital. Police said a man was attacked in Stenhouse Cross, at around 10.10pm on Monday, December 19. The 21-year-old suffered serious injuries in the assault, and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Police said three vehicles – a dark coloured grey saloon, a white Ford Transit van and a dark coloured Mercedes Vito van – are all linked to the incident. The vehicles were driving east on Stenhouse Drive before the assault, police said, and they continued in the direction of Gorgie Road afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said a Ford Transit Van was also found burnt out on Torduff Road in the Capital, at around 8am on Tuesday, December 20. Officers believe this is linked to the assault, and are seeking information about the van.

A man was seriously assault on Stenhouse Cross in Edinburgh on Monday night.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait of Edinburgh CID said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the assault at Stenhouse Cross or who may have seen the vehicles before or after, particularly in the Gorgie Road and Stenhouse area, to come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a Ford Transit van with roof ladders in and around the Torduff Road area in the early hours of this morning and in particular drivers who may have dash-cam footage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad