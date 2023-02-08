Edinburgh crime: Man seen 'acting suspiciously' in Broomhouse area arrested and charged by police
The man is due to appear in court in connection with the incident
Police have arrested a man after he was spotted ‘acting suspiciously’ in an Edinburgh suburb, with the 35-year-old set to appear at court on Thursday.
Police were alerted to a man acting suspiciously in the Broomhouse area of Edinburgh on Thursday, February 2. Following the incident, officers carried out enquiries in the local area. As a result, a 35-year-old man was arrested and charged today, on Wednesday, February 8. Police Scotland have not confirmed what offences the man has been charged with, but he is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow morning.
Officers from the Edinburgh South West division announced the arrest on social media, writing: “Following a report of a man acting suspiciously in the Broomhouse area on 2nd February, Initiative Team officers made enquiries and arrested and charged a 35-year-old man today. He is appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in the morning.”