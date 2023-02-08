Police have arrested a man after he was spotted ‘acting suspiciously’ in an Edinburgh suburb, with the 35-year-old set to appear at court on Thursday.

Police were alerted to a man acting suspiciously in the Broomhouse area of Edinburgh on Thursday, February 2. Following the incident, officers carried out enquiries in the local area. As a result, a 35-year-old man was arrested and charged today, on Wednesday, February 8. Police Scotland have not confirmed what offences the man has been charged with, but he is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow morning.