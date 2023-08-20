A 23-year-old man has been seriously injured in an assault in the city centre.

Police say the man was attacked in Chambers Street at around 9pm on Saturday, August 19. He suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment, Police say they are working to identify two young men as part of their investigation into the incident and they are appealing for witnesses.

The first man is described as being aged between 16 and 17 years old, 5ft 5ins tall, with buzz cut style, dark hair. He was wearing a black and grey tracksuit jumper and grey tracksuit bottoms. The second is described as white, between 17 and 18 years old, 5ft 7ins tall, with short blonde/ginger beard and dirty blonde curly hair. He was wearing a football top.