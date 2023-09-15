Edinburgh crime: Man seriously injured in Brougham Street after attack by three teenagers
A 19-year-old man has suffered serious injuries after being assaulted in Edinburgh’s Brougham Street in late night attack.
The victim was walking in the area at around 12am on Friday, September 15 when he was approached by a group of three teenagers who assaulted him. The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
Police are now looking to speak with three young men who they believe can assist with their enquiries. One of the boys is described as around 16 years old, clean shaven and tall with brown hair and a fringe. He was of stocky build and wearing a black jacket, grey bottoms and black shoes.
The second is described as 16 years old, white, clean shaven and was wearing a grey hooded top with grey jogging bottoms. He was riding a dark coloured bike with white writing. The third was a younger male, white, small and of thin build with blonde hair. He was wearing a black hooded top and black tracksuit bottoms.
Detective Sergeant Steven Dick said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information which could help to get in touch. Enquiries so far have established the three youths had been in the city centre on Lothian Road and The Meadows prior to and after the assault.
“If you believe you have may have seen them or have any other information relating to the assault please come forward. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0226 of September 15.