Edinburgh crime: Man set to appear in court charged with 48 motorcycle thefts and four car thefts in Craigmillar

Edinburgh man due to appear in court
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 9th Nov 2023, 11:14 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 11:14 GMT
A man is set to appear in court today charged with the theft of multiple motorcycles and cars after police officers executed two warrants in the Craigmillar area.

The 28-year-old man was charged with the theft of 48 motorcycles and four cars, worth a total of more than £650,000.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Plain clothes officers from our motorcycle crime initiative Operation Soteria, assisted by specialist officers, executed two warrants in the Craigmillar area of Edinburgh yesterday, Wednesday, November 8. As a result, a 28-year-old male was arrested and charged with the theft of 48 motorcycles and four cars, worth a total of over £650,000. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, November 9.”