A man is set to appear in court today charged with the theft of multiple motorcycles and cars after police officers executed two warrants in the Craigmillar area.

The 28-year-old man was charged with the theft of 48 motorcycles and four cars, worth a total of more than £650,000.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Plain clothes officers from our motorcycle crime initiative Operation Soteria, assisted by specialist officers, executed two warrants in the Craigmillar area of Edinburgh yesterday, Wednesday, November 8. As a result, a 28-year-old male was arrested and charged with the theft of 48 motorcycles and four cars, worth a total of over £650,000. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, November 9.”