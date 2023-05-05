A man has been seriously injured in a dog attack on an Edinburgh street.

The 24-year-old man was attacked by a large dog, near the junction between Drum Brae South and Duart Crescent, at around 8.10pm on Thursday, May 4. Police said the man suffered “life-changing facial injuries”. He was taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have launched an investigation in an effort to trace the dog responsible for the attack, and its owner. They are reviewing CCTV in the area, and are asking drivers to check their dash-cam. Detective Constable Stephen Nelson of CID said: “The injured man suffered life-changing facial injuries due to this dog attack. Our enquiries into the circumstances of what happened are under way and we reviewing CCTV in effort to trace the owner and dog.

Police urge witnesses to come forward after man attacked by large dog in Edinburgh.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who knows of a large dog in the area. We would also be eager to hear from motorists travelling in the area who have a dash-cam. Please check the footage, as it may have captured something which could prove vital to our ongoing enquiries.”