A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was seriously assaulted in the middle of the day at St Mark’s Park in Edinburgh on Wednesday, June 14.

The incident occurred around 12.30pm near the play park there, which is situated off Warriston Road. The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses to the incident. Detective Constable Christina Yeoman, from Gayfield CID, said: “This attack took place in broad daylight, within a busy area, so it is likely that members of the public either witnessed the incident or may have seen those responsible.

The incident took place near the playpark next to the football pitch at St Mark's Park.