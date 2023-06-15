News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Man taken to hospital after serious daytime assault at St Mark's Park

The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 15th Jun 2023, 07:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 07:55 BST

A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was seriously assaulted in the middle of the day at St Mark’s Park in Edinburgh on Wednesday, June 14.

The incident occurred around 12.30pm near the play park there, which is situated off Warriston Road. The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses to the incident. Detective Constable Christina Yeoman, from Gayfield CID, said: “This attack took place in broad daylight, within a busy area, so it is likely that members of the public either witnessed the incident or may have seen those responsible.

The incident took place near the playpark next to the football pitch at St Mark's Park.The incident took place near the playpark next to the football pitch at St Mark's Park.
“We are asking for anyone with information to please come forward. If you believe you can assist our enquiries, please call police on 101, quoting incident 1997 of 14 June. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”