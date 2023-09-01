He bit a police officer during the incident which took place during the Covid pandemic

A protester who bit a police officer during a bizarre attempt to “claim ownership of Edinburgh Castle” under the powers of the Magna Carta has escaped a jail sentence.

Richard Bale sunk his teeth into the constable while part of a large group of demonstrators who turned up in a bid to seize control of the capital’s historic landmark in August 2021. Bale, 51, held a security barrier aside and allowed members of his group to attempt to enter the castle during an incident which took place during the Covid pandemic.

Protesters recorded the incident on mobile phones and live-streamed the attempted takeover to their Facebook page. One man could heard stating: ““The people of Scotland have had enough and today we claim our power back.”

Police were alerted to the disturbance and Bale was seen to assault PC Liam Hulme by biting him on his body resulting in the officer having to have a hepatitis B jab and take time off work. Bale, of Neilston, near Glasgow, pleaded guilty to charges of assault and breach of the peace when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court earlier this year.

He returned to the dock for sentencing on Thursday where solicitor Mary Moultrie, defending, told the court her client “accepts his culpability” and he is a first offender. Ms Moultrie added: “This does seem to be an unfortunate incident.” Sheriff Daniel Kelly said: “This is a very serious offence and police officers deserve the protection of the court.”

The sheriff acknowledged Bale had spent 10 days in custody following his arrest and said he could deal with the matter “in a non-custodial way”. Bale was placed on a community payback order whereby he will have to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Previously the court was told around 20 protesters turned up at the main entrance to Edinburgh Castle at around 4.15pm on August 17, 2021. Fiscal depute Joanna Waller said the activists told castle staff they were claiming ownership of the landmark under’ Article 61 of Magna Carta, the 800-year-old charter of rights. Bale was seen spotted conducting himself in a disorderly and aggressive manner and demanded staff grant him and his group entry to the building.

The court heard Bale grabbed hold of a barrier being held by a security guard and threw it aside allowing the group to get inside. Ms Waller said police officers moved in to make arrests at around 9pm after Bale had become separated from his fellow demonstrators. The court was told Bale then bit PC Hulme during the arrest procedure and was said to have “broke the skin” of the officer. The constable was later given a hepatitis B booster injection and was said to have been “non-deployable for a period of time”.

Bale pleaded guilty to conducting himself in a disorderly manner by attempting to claim ownership of Edinburgh Castle and did commit a breach of the peace on August 17, 2021. He also admitted to assaulting PC Liam Hulme by biting him on the body on the same date.

During the live stream video of the incident a female voice can be heard saying “we have seized Edinburgh Castle”. She added: “We’re waiting to restore the rule of law. We’re doing this peacefully and we’re doing this lawfully. Edinburgh Castle belongs to the people of Scotland. High treason has been committed.

“We are using article 61 of the Magna Carta. We have had enough. The people of Scotland have had enough and today we claim our power back.”