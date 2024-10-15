Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who raped a sleeping woman in Edinburgh before confessing during a YouTube interview a decade later has been jailed.

Craig Strachan was sentenced to six years in prison when he appeared at the High Court in Stirling on Tuesday, after he was found guilty at a trial in Livingston on July 2. His name has also been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

It is understood the 33-year-old, who worked as a DJ, targeted the victim at an address in Edinburgh in 2013. He climbed into her bed uninvited and touched her on the body while she was asleep and unable to consent. After the woman woke up, Strachan raped her.

During an online interview in 2022, Strachan admitted attacking the victim when he was 21-years-old.

A non-harassment order, banning Strachan from contacting or attempting to contact the victim, was granted for a period of 20 years.

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending, Katrina Parkes said: “Craig Strachan is a predatory individual who attacked the victim while she was sleeping.

“This type of offending has no place in Scotland and prosecutors within COPFS are committed to pursuing justice for victims of such crimes. I would encourage all victims or witnesses of similar offending to come forward, report their experiences and seek support.

“You will be taken seriously, listened to, and we will use all the tools available to us to pursue justice.”