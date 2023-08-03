A Big Issue seller who was caught spying on a young woman as she used the toilet at a prestigious department store has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Benjamin-Cornel Teglas hid inside a cubicle at the women’s toilets and peered under the partition after the 22-year-old victim had entered the stall next to him at the John Lewis store in Edinburgh. The shocked woman was said to have been “frozen and alarmed” and after shouting at the pervert she ran from the toilet area and informed staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old offender was later picked up by police officers who had viewed CCTV in a bid to identify the culprit following the incident on May 27 this year.

Benjamin-Cornel Teglas, 20, peered at a woman from under a cubicle at the John Lewis outlet in Edinburgh city centre.

Teglas pleaded guilty to observing the woman doing a private act when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court with the aid of a Romanian interpreter last month and he returned to the dock for sentencing on Thursday.

Defending lawyer Mary Moultrie said her client was a first offender and he “fully accepts responsibility for his actions”. Ms Moultrie said Teglas was working full time selling the Big Issue and though he has a non-analogous outstanding matter in Romania he is planning on returning to Scotland to live.

Sheriff Peter McCormack said: “You pleaded guilty a a trial diet to a serious sexual offence whereby you entered the ladies toilets at John Lewis in Edinburgh on May 27. CCTV showed you were loitering for around 18 minutes and in the course of that period you looked under a partition greatly to the alarm of a young woman there. The offence meets the custody threshold but I note your age and you have no previous convictions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff McCormack sentenced Teglas to an alternative to custody and ordered him to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work in the community. Teglas, of the capital’s Wester Hailes, was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Previously fiscal depute India McLean told the court the victim and her sister were shopping in the John Lewis store when they decided to go to the toilet area at around 2.20pm on May 27 this year.

Ms McLean said Teglas had earlier been spotted loitering around the area and was seen to be “checking around to see if anyone was there” before entering the female toilet.The court heard the victim then “unknowingly” took the cubicle next to the one Teglas was in and locked the door behind her.

The fiscal depute said: “She then looked down and seen Mr Teglas with his head under her cubicle. She was initially frozen and alarmed and has then shouted ‘what do you think you are doing?’ Mr Teglas held her eye contact and stared at her for a few seconds before removing his head back into his own cubicle.”

The woman fled the toilet area and Teglas was said to have “eventually peered out from his own cubicle and has then made off from the toilet”.