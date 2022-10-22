A 21-year-old woman has been arrested after a teenage boy was found with serious injuries in Edinburgh city centre.

Police were called to Market Street, near Waverley Station, at around 2am today following reports of an 18-year-old having been seriously assaulted. The road was closed between Edinburgh Dungeon and North Bridge for hours after the incident but has now reopened.

The victim was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment but the Evening News is currently unaware of his condition.

Market Street was closed for hours after a teenager was found with serious injuries