Edinburgh Crime: Two men arrested and charged following Prestonfield hit and run
The two men have been arrested and charged following the incident, which saw a 29-year-old man receive hospital treatment after he was struck by a van.
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident, which happened around 9.40pm on Friday, 26 September. The road was closed and buses were temporarily diverted following the incident. Police advised the van failed to stop.
Following extensive enquiries, Police thanked members of the public for getting in touch.
Detective Constable Joanne Roberston said: “Extensive enquiries were carried out to trace those involved and I would like to thank members of the public who got in touch.”
The men have appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.