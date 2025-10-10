Two 28-year-old men have been arrested in charged with an attempted murder on Prestonfield Avenue last month.

The two men have been arrested and charged following the incident, which saw a 29-year-old man receive hospital treatment after he was struck by a van.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident, which happened around 9.40pm on Friday, 26 September. The road was closed and buses were temporarily diverted following the incident. Police advised the van failed to stop.

Following extensive enquiries, Police thanked members of the public for getting in touch.

The men have appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.