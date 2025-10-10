Edinburgh Crime: Two men arrested and charged following Prestonfield hit and run

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 10th Oct 2025, 11:35 BST
Two 28-year-old men have been arrested in charged with an attempted murder on Prestonfield Avenue last month.

The two men have been arrested and charged following the incident, which saw a 29-year-old man receive hospital treatment after he was struck by a van.

Most Popular

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident, which happened around 9.40pm on Friday, 26 September. The road was closed and buses were temporarily diverted following the incident. Police advised the van failed to stop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following extensive enquiries, Police thanked members of the public for getting in touch.

Detective Constable Joanne Roberston said: “Extensive enquiries were carried out to trace those involved and I would like to thank members of the public who got in touch.”

The men have appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Related topics:EdinburghPoliceEmergency services
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice