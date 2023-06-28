Two men have been charged after a number of motorbikes were stolen in the Capital.

After a spate of thefts, police successfully traced and recovered six motorbikes. The vehicles had been stolen between June 26 and 27 from various areas across Edinburgh. Following the discovery, one man has been charged with the theft of a motorcycle, riding without a license, and riding without insurance, while another man has been charged with the reset of a motorcycle.

In a social media post, a Police Scotland spokesperson wrote: “Enquiries continue into the thefts of bikes, and every effort will be made to report those responsible. These recoveries and charges come from a mixture of proactive Police work and the assistance of the public, who have reported suspicious activity and sightings of those responsible. Police Scotland would like to thank the public for their continued assistance and would encourage any information to be reported via 101 or Crimestoppers.”