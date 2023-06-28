News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Flood alert issued as thunderstorms set to strike city

Edinburgh crime: Men charged after six motorbikes stolen from across Edinburgh

Officers trace stolen vehicles after spate of thefts in Edinburgh
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 28th Jun 2023, 08:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 08:39 BST

Two men have been charged after a number of motorbikes were stolen in the Capital.

After a spate of thefts, police successfully traced and recovered six motorbikes. The vehicles had been stolen between June 26 and 27 from various areas across Edinburgh. Following the discovery, one man has been charged with the theft of a motorcycle, riding without a license, and riding without insurance, while another man has been charged with the reset of a motorcycle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a social media post, a Police Scotland spokesperson wrote: “Enquiries continue into the thefts of bikes, and every effort will be made to report those responsible. These recoveries and charges come from a mixture of proactive Police work and the assistance of the public, who have reported suspicious activity and sightings of those responsible. Police Scotland would like to thank the public for their continued assistance and would encourage any information to be reported via 101 or Crimestoppers.”

Police in Edinburgh charged two men after a spate of motorbike thefts in the city. (Photo: John Devlin)Police in Edinburgh charged two men after a spate of motorbike thefts in the city. (Photo: John Devlin)
Police in Edinburgh charged two men after a spate of motorbike thefts in the city. (Photo: John Devlin)