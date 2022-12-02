Police are investigating the incident, which took place on Millhill, Musselburgh , at around 6pm on Tuesday. The 24-year-old victim was cycling along the road when he was approached from behind by two unknown men on an off-road motorcycle or moped. They then pushed him off his bike.

The cyclist was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he was treated for various injuries.Detective Constable Calum Cross said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information about the incident to get in touch. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area on Tuesday evening. Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0111 of 30 November, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”