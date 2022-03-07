Liam Bevan entered the branch of RS McColls in MacMillan Square in Pilton along with an unknown accomplice on October 1, 2019.

Sentence on Bevan had been deferred for him to be of good behaviour for six months after he had been found guilty of the theft following a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last year.

When the 23-year-old appeared back in the dock solicitor Matthew Nicholson, defending, confirmed he had a criminal record “mostly for dishonesty”.

Luke Bevan was jailed for two years at Edinburgh Sheriff Court

The court was told there had been no recovery of any of the items stolen - estimated at £1000 - and the robbers had caused around £7000 worth of damage to a metal roller.

Sheriff John Mundy told Bevan: “The only thing I can do is impose a sentence that reflects the seriousness of the offence.”

Bevan was jailed for 24 months.

