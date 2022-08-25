Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hibs player has sent a message of support to a teenager who was the victim of alleged racial abuse at a youth football game.

Lucas MacDonald was playing in a game between Edinburgh City 2009s and Currie Star 2009s at Malleny Park in Balerno on Sunday morning when he said an adult made “a monkey gesture” from the touchline.

His dad Jamie said that, at the time, Lucas had kept playing and he hadn’t been aware of any trouble but that the situation came to a head after the final whistle.

"All the boys went in to shake hands. There was a commotion in the middle,” he said.

"Lucas was crying his eyes out. It was one of the other players who ran over to tell me.”

Jamie said he was furious when he discovered what had happened to his 13-year-old son and added that he had notified the SFA and Police Scotland.

"We want to raise awareness too,” he said, adding that Lucas had received support from his team mates and coaches since the incident.

Lucas MacDonald was left in tears after the incident

"They made him team captain during their game on Tuesday, he’s still a bit affected by it all,” he said.

Lucas’ story has touched the hearts of those outside his club as well, with former Hibs star Marvin Bartley having sent the teenager a video message telling him he was proud.

"There’s some people out there who say things like this and lucky enough they’re few and far between,” he said.

"Don’t take it personally you have the support of me, your parents and everyone else in football.

"Be brave and keep playing.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “On the morning of Sunday, August 21, police received a report of a potential hate crime at Malleny Park in Balerno.