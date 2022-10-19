During Operation Soteria, Edinburgh division tackled the theft and reckless use of motorcycles across the city.

They have confirmed they’ve recovered 131 motorbikes, as well as making 36 arrests with 185 charges for a variety of offences.

Superintendent Sam Ainslie said: “We are aware of the negative impact and understandable community concerns resulting from the anti-social and reckless use of off-road motorcycles across the city.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated, and we have and will continue to work with colleagues, including Road Policing, to proactively prevent and address these concerns.

“Road safety remains a priority for Edinburgh Division, and notwithstanding the risk these reckless individuals pose to their own safety, their behaviours also cause significant risk to pedestrians and other road users.

“While Operation Soteria has now concluded for this year, officers across Edinburgh remain committed to tackling and reducing motorcycle related crime and will continue to work to ensure offenders are dealt with robustly.

“To allow us to target our activities, I would encourage communities to report incidents via 101, and should anyone have information as to the identity of those placing communities at risk, this can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh crime news: 130 motorcycles recovered and 36 arrests in the Capital during police operation Soteria

The recovered bikes have a total value of more than £600,000.

Superintendent Ainslie added: “In addition to enforcement, a key element of our work involves crime prevention, education and community engagement and reassurance.

“We understand the impact on the both the biker and wider community, and we have and will continue to work with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad