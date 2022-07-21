Police have confirmed that a 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a number of offences in relation to the robbery of a motorcycle from the Drylaw area of the Capital.
The incident happened on July 19 and the boy was caught as part of Operation Soteria the day after.
He is currently being held in custody an is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriffs Court today (Thursday).
