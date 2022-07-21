Edinburgh crime news: 14-year-old arrested in connection with the robbery of a motorcycle in the Drylaw area

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with a stolen motorbike in Edinburgh.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 9:16 am
Updated Thursday, 21st July 2022, 9:17 am

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police have confirmed that a 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a number of offences in relation to the robbery of a motorcycle from the Drylaw area of the Capital.

The incident happened on July 19 and the boy was caught as part of Operation Soteria the day after.

He is currently being held in custody an is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriffs Court today (Thursday).

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
West Lothian dad Aidan Martin 'forever grateful' to hero health worker who saved...
Edinburgh crime news: 14-year-old arrested in connection with the robbery of a motorcycle in the Drylaw area