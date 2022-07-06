Officers in the Capital have confirmed that a 16-year-old boy has been charged in relation to the theft of a motorcycle, along with a number of road traffic offences.

The incident happened in the Leith area on June 19, and police linked the theft of the motorcycle with other incidents of antisocial behaviour across the city.

Police have asked that anyone with information on motorbike crime should contact them on 101.

