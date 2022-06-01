Enquiries remain ongoing into the incident which happened around 6 pm on Saturday on Meuse Lane, between Princes Street and St Andrew Square.

An 18-year-old was assaulted by a group of men, and had his motorcycle and mobile phone stolen.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged however the investigation into the incident continues.

Detective Constable Melissa Silva from Police Scotland said: “Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we would be keen to speak to anyone with information.

“We know a number of members of the public were in the area at the time and some may have filmed the incident so we would be particularly keen to speak to any of them.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 2975 of 28th May 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously 0n 0800 555 111.”