19-year-old arrested and charged following an offence linked to the theft of a motorbike

Police have confirmed that they have arrested and charged a 19-year-old male following an offence that was linked to the theft of a motorbike from the South of Edinburgh.

The bike was stolen in June of this year and the teenager will appear in the Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Monday).

In a statement on social media, Police Scotland added: “Anyone with information about motorcycle crime or the dangerous use of motorcycles in the city can speak to officers confidentially and anonymously on 101."

