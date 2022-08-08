Edinburgh crime news: 19-year-old arrested and charged following an offence linked to the theft of a motorbike

Officers in Edinburgh have arrested a teenager following an offence linked to the theft of a motorbike.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 8th August 2022, 3:39 pm
Updated Monday, 8th August 2022, 3:39 pm

Police have confirmed that they have arrested and charged a 19-year-old male following an offence that was linked to the theft of a motorbike from the South of Edinburgh.

The bike was stolen in June of this year and the teenager will appear in the Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Monday).

In a statement on social media, Police Scotland added: “Anyone with information about motorcycle crime or the dangerous use of motorcycles in the city can speak to officers confidentially and anonymously on 101."

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh crime news: Teenage boy arrested after riding motorbike in a 'dangerou...
19-year-old arrested and charged following an offence linked to the theft of a motorbike