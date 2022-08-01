Police in the Capital have confirmed that they have arrested a 33-year-old man.
He has been charged with several offences, including housebreaking as well as road traffic offences.
These are thought to have been committed in Edinburgh during June and July of this year.
Officers have confirmed that the man will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Monday, August 1, 2022.
