Officers in an unmarked car in Edinburgh stopped a 41 year old man who had been spotted driving dangerously on Broomhouse Road on Wednesday.

He was subsequently charged by the police with dangerous driving as well as being in possession of offensive weapons.

The man is due to appear in the Sheriff Court in the Capital today.

