Edinburgh crime news: 41-year-old man arrested for driving dangerously and being in possession of offensive weapons

A man has been arrested in Edinburgh after being stopped by an unmarked police car.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 12:28 pm

Officers in an unmarked car in Edinburgh stopped a 41 year old man who had been spotted driving dangerously on Broomhouse Road on Wednesday.

He was subsequently charged by the police with dangerous driving as well as being in possession of offensive weapons.

The man is due to appear in the Sheriff Court in the Capital today.

