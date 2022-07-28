Officers in an unmarked car in Edinburgh stopped a 41 year old man who had been spotted driving dangerously on Broomhouse Road on Wednesday.
He was subsequently charged by the police with dangerous driving as well as being in possession of offensive weapons.
The man is due to appear in the Sheriff Court in the Capital today.
Most Popular
-
1
Wealthy fund manager and novelist assaulted his wife in £1 million home in Edinburgh's exclusive Royal Terrace
-
2
Nicky Campbell: Long Lost Family star Nicky Campbell says he was abused at Edinburgh school
-
3
Young girl taken to Edinburgh hospital after being struck by car in West Lothian
-
4
Flight from Edinburgh Airport to New York diverts to Irish airport due to emergency on-board
-
5
Edinburgh crime: Body of dog found in bag near Edinburgh’s Niddrie Burn