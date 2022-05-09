Liam died on Saturday, May 7, after being seriously injured on Niddrie Marischal Road, around 8pm on Thursday.

A 48-year-old man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday after being arrested and charged.

Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.

“There will remain a police presence in the area over the coming days and we continue to appeal for anyone with further information to please come forward.

“You can call police on 101, quoting reference 3262 of 5 May, or submit information directly to the Major Investigation Team via our dedicated portal, where you can select to remain anonymous.”

The portal can be accessed here.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.