Officers in the Capital have confirmed that a prisoner, who escaped from police custody last week, has now been caught.

The man escaped while being treated in hospital last Sunday, and efforts had been made to trace him.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a 22-year-old man who escaped from the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on Sunday, 16 October, 2022, whilst in police custody has been traced.

“He has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 24 October.”