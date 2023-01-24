Edinburgh crime news: Andrea Gkertsos sentenced after threatening to disclose and release intimate images
A man who admitted to threatening to release intimate images of teenage girls has been put on the sex offenders register. Andrea Gkertsos from Dunfermline admitted to a number of offences relating to threatening to disclose and then release intimate images he obtained over social media.
At Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday morning (January 24), he was given a one year restriction of liberty order and put on the sex offenders register for three years.
Detectives identified 20-year-old Gkertsos as the one responsible for anonymous accounts on various platforms which were used to contact teenage girls. Police said he would then demand intimate images of them, or tell the targets that the account already had images of them. Gkertsos would demand money or sometimes further pictures to prevent the images being released.
Detective Sergeant Mark Seymour said: “This was a complex investigation as criminals like Gkertsos go to great lengths to hide their predatory activity online behind anonymous accounts and other levels of protections.
“His conduct was malicious and had a lasting effect on the young women he targeted. It is thanks to their bravery in coming forward that his vile behaviour has been exposed and I hope the outcome in court provides a degree of closure for them.
“Becoming a victim of extortion is devastating, particularly if the extortion involves the threat of sexual exposure. If you are concerned you or someone you know has become the target of someone attempting to extort you online please come forward and speak to us. Every report will be treated seriously and we are committed to bringing offenders like Gkertsos to justice.”