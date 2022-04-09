Edinburgh crime news: Arrest made after police vehicle crash on the M8 which left drivers in hospital

A man has been arrested after a crash involving a police vehicle on Friday evening.

By Rachel Mackie
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 11:33 am

The 25-year-old man was arrested after a police pursuit on the M8 near Newbridge around 7.35 pm on Friday.

The van had failed to stop for officers in Edinburgh a short time earlier, and the pursuit resulted in a collision involving one of the police vehicles.

Both the driver of the van and the driver of the police vehicle were taken to hospital, but have since been released following treatment.

The M8 westbound between junction two and junction 3 was temporarily closed following the crash, but has since been reopened.

