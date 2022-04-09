The 25-year-old man was arrested after a police pursuit on the M8 near Newbridge around 7.35 pm on Friday.

The van had failed to stop for officers in Edinburgh a short time earlier, and the pursuit resulted in a collision involving one of the police vehicles.

Both the driver of the van and the driver of the police vehicle were taken to hospital, but have since been released following treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh crime news: Arrest made after police vehicle crash on the M8 which left drivers in hospital

The M8 westbound between junction two and junction 3 was temporarily closed following the crash, but has since been reopened.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.