The culprits gained access to a property in Succoth Gardens around 2 am on Thursday.

They took the keys of the blue Volkswagen California van, registration VMS 321, before driving the van away.

The van has not yet been found.

Detective Sergeant Craig McMillan said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area or who believes they have seen the campervan is asked to get in touch.

“You can pass on information by calling 101, quoting reference 0225 of 15 September.”