Edinburgh crime news: Blue Volkswagen California van stolen from outside a property on Succoth Gardens as police appeal launched
Police are appealing for witnesses after a van was stolen from a property in Edinburgh.
By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 16th September 2022, 7:34 am
The culprits gained access to a property in Succoth Gardens around 2 am on Thursday.
They took the keys of the blue Volkswagen California van, registration VMS 321, before driving the van away.
The van has not yet been found.
Detective Sergeant Craig McMillan said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area or who believes they have seen the campervan is asked to get in touch.
“You can pass on information by calling 101, quoting reference 0225 of 15 September.”
