Police in Edinburgh are continuing to investigate a robbery that happened on London Road, close to Meadowbank Church, on Thursday, January 6 at around 6.35pm.

A 61-year-old woman was waiting to cross the road when her handbag was snatched, which caused her to fall to the ground

CCTV images have been released of a man who police believe will be able to assist with the investigation.

He, or anyone who recognises him, has been asked to come forward.

He is described as being white, around 5 ft 8 ins, aged 25 to 30-years-old, with straggly brown hair.

He was wearing a dark-coloured parka style jacket with a fur lined hood, red/burgundy tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

If anyone has any information, please contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2322 of Thursday, 6 January, 2022.

Edinburgh Crime News: CCTV appeal launched after 61-year-old woman robbed on London Road