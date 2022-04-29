Police are investigating an assault and robbery in the Clermiston area of the Capital, and have released an image of a man they believe can aid with their enquiries.

The incident happened around 6.40 pm on Saturday, January 1 on Essendean Place.

A 43-year-old man was assaulted and robbed, sustaining facial injuries.

The man police are hoping to talk to has been described as white, aged in his 20s around 5 foot 10 inches tall.

He is wearing a hooded zip up top and Adidas jogging bottoms with short, dark hair and a moustache.

Detective Constable Richard Paton said: “We have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

“Despite extensive enquiries, we have not been successful in identifying the man in the image.

