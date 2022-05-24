The incident occurred outside The Hive nightclub on Niddry Street around 1.35am on Friday, September 10 last year.

The man in the image has been described as white, aged in his early 30s, of medium build and with short hair.

He also has a distinctive tattoo sleeve on his right arm and another tattoo on one of his calves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was wearing a baseball cap, a light-coloured t-shirt or polo shirt and shorts.

Detective Constable Craig Moran, of Edinburgh CID, said: “I would urge the man, or anyone who has information relating to him to make contact with the police.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0205 of Friday, 10 September, 2021, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed anonymously.”