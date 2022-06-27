Edinburgh crime news: Cyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by the door of a van

A cyclist in Edinburgh has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by the door of a parked van.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 27th June 2022, 1:12 pm
Updated Monday, 27th June 2022, 1:12 pm

A 55 year old woman was knocked off her bicycle after the door was opened on a white van that was parked on Whitehouse Loan around 6.10pm on Wednesday, 22 June.

She was then taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to serious, though not life threatening, injuries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward to provide information about the incident as an investigation is launched.

Constable John Smith of Howdenhall Police Station said: “Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened or who may have any footage from the area to get in touch.

“If you can help please call 101, quoting reference 2826 of 22 June.”

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

