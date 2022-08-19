Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damon Frail struck at a string of shops and business across Edinburgh between August 27 and September 7 last year.

The 32 year-old was armed with a knife and mainly targeted young women working alone before escaping with his loot on a bike.

Frail today admitted to the crime spree as he appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow.

Prosecutor Derick Nelson said Frail first targeted Tanz Tanning in the Capital's Canonmills.

The 25 year-old employee feared she would get stabbed.

Frail pocketed around £200 and told the worker: "You touch that phone and I will be back in five minutes. I am not kidding you."

He next tried to steal from Sonya Moore hairdressers in Telford Road, Edinburgh two days later.

On August 31, he robbed the Candyland sweet shop in the city's Gorgie area.

Just 24 hours later, Frail got his hands on more cash from the Indigo Sun salon in Davidson Mains.

The same day, he struck at another Tanz Tanning branch in Meadowbank once again racing off on his bike.

On September 2, a young assistant was left in "terror" after he held up the Booze and Vape shop in the capital's Morningside.

He stated to her: "Do not touch your phone for 10 minutes. There is someone outside watching."

The worker believed he may have got his hands on £1,000.

Frail next targeted two RS McColl shops in Drylaw and Restalrig on the same day - September 3 - stealing cash at one of them.

Two days later, he returned to the same Indigo Sun tanning salon in Davidson Mains he raided earlier.

A worker was left in tears as Frail took money and ripped a phone from a wall.

On September 6, he robbed the Balkan Bulgarian food store in the capital's Inverleith having initially claimed he wanted a bottle of juice.

His final target was an Esso garage again in Drylaw the next day stealing money and smashing an assistant's mobile phone.

Prosecutor Mr Nelson played CCTV of the majority of the crimes catching Frail in the act.

Frail pleaded guilty to nine assault and robberies and two attempted robberies.

Lord Mulholland told him: "Be under no illusion what is coming your way.

"Your conduct was despicable and terrifying for hard working members of the public trying to earn a living."