The emergency services were called to Gilmerton Station Road at about 10.30am after receiving reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended the scene.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed: "Around 10.30am on Tuesday, 20 September, police were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on Gilmerton Station Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Officers attended to assist and one driver was charged in connection with Road Traffic Offences. "