Edinburgh crime news: Driver arrested after two vehicle crash on Gilmerton Station Road
A driver has been arrested after a crash in Edinburgh on Tuesday morning (September 20).
By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 1:47 pm
The emergency services were called to Gilmerton Station Road at about 10.30am after receiving reports of a two-vehicle collision.
Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended the scene.
A spokesperson for the police confirmed: "Around 10.30am on Tuesday, 20 September, police were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on Gilmerton Station Road.
Most Popular
"Officers attended to assist and one driver was charged in connection with Road Traffic Offences. "
Read More
Read MoreEdinburgh crime news: Teenager sought by police in connection with serious assau...