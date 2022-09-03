Edinburgh crime news: Driver gives cyclist fake phone number after crash at Seafield junction
A cyclist whose bike was damaged by a car while she was riding in the Capital has hit out the driver who gave her a fake phone number.
Gonda Metzger, from Portobello, made an appeal for anyone with dash cam footage or information to come forward after the crash in Seafield on Wednesday evening.
She explained: “I was cycling home from work and it was standstill traffic so I was cycling next to cars so that I could pass them and not be stuck in traffic for ages.
"When I got to Seafield Road and Marine Esplanade junction, the cars were stopped as it was a red light and a car was coming out of the Marine Esplanade.
"The driver didn’t look right to check for cyclists and ploughed into my front wheel.
"He realised what had happened and gave me his number – which is a fake."
She added that she will now be contacting the police as she has no way of tracing the driver.
"I cycle everyday around Edinburgh. It has got worse over the Fringe, with pedestrians stepping in front of your bike and cars ignoring the rules of the road.
“I would love to get the driver more educated about the rules. They always have to check on their right even when it is standstill traffic.”