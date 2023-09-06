Eight properties in the Capital were raided as well as two others in London

Hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of cocaine has been seized and eight people arrested after a series of drugs raids across Edinburgh.

Officers burst into eight properties across the Capital on Tuesday, September 5, as part of an operation targeting county lines drug activity, which sees illegal drugs transported from one area to another, usually by children or other vulnerable people who have been recruited into gangs.

A haul of cocaine, worth up to £225,000, was discovered during the day of action, as well as £30,000 in cash. Eight men, all aged between 21 and 41, were arrested and charged with drug and immigration offences. They are all due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Wednesday, September 6.

Police Scotland seized cocaine worth up to £225,000 during raids of Edinburgh homes

Detective Superintendent Iain Ramsay said: "We are committed to identifying the supply chain which brings drugs into Edinburgh and disrupting the activity of people intent on bringing harm to our communities. The county lines model shows crime does not respect borders.“Activity such as this cross-border operation shows the benefit of working closely with partner agencies in response to concerns raised by local communities, as well working with colleagues across Police Scotland."Intelligence is the lifeblood of investigations such as this. Communities should not have to tolerate the damage caused by drugs and I would urge anyone with information which can help us deal with those responsible to pass this on."