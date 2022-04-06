The boys, who are aged between 12 and 15 years old, were identified following an investigation into the incident which took place at Silverknowes Road, on Saturday, March 5.

They were then traced and reported.

Inspector Jonny Elliott of Drylaw Police Station said: “We are committed to an immediate and robust response when faced with antisocial behaviour.

Edinburgh crime news: Eight teenagers have been charged in relation to the racial abuse and assault of two adults in the Capital

"We will not tolerate this sort of behaviour and officers left no stone unturned to ensure a positive outcome”.

“I’d like to thank the local community for their support during this enquiry.”

Hate crime can be reported to police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Find out more about hate crime and how to report it via the Police Scotland website.

Information can also be provided anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

