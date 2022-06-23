Firefighters and partnering agencies attended 261 needless incidents across the Capital from between June and August last year.

Of these, there were 39 deliberate primary fires, 9 deliberate other building fires, 11 deliberate vehicle fires and 202 deliberate secondary fires.

This total is a rise from the 231 fires during the same period the year before.

These fires were largely comprised of outdoor incidents impacting grasslands and refuse, but also included building and vehicle fires.

Area Commander Stephen Gourlay, SFRS Local Senior Officer for Edinburgh has branded these figures as “unacceptable” as he launched the Safer Summer campaign.

He is urging everyone to “play their part” in reducing the risk of fire, and in particular, parents and carers.

Area Commander Stephen Gourlay, SFRS Local Senior Officer for the City of Edinburgh said: “Deliberate fire-setting is as needless as it is unacceptable.

"We are proud of our educational and prevention work, but it is true that parents, carers, and members of the public can all help us here by engaging with young people and laying bear the costs and consequences of starting a fire.

"When a young person deliberately starts a fire, they are risking their safety, their future, and the welfare of others. Firefighters are also being dragged away from genuine emergencies.