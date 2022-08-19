Edinburgh crime news: Emmanuel Anoliefo has been jailed after a series of rapes and sexual assaults across the Capital
A man who committed a series of rapes and sexual assaults across Edinburgh has been jailed.
Emmanuel Anoliefo was previously convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh in July of four charges of rape, involving three different women, two charges of sexual assault, three of threatening and abusive behaviour and one of stalking.
The 39 year old carried out the crimes between November 2018 and August 2020.
At the High court in Glasgow on Friday, Anoliefo was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Detective Sergeant Mark Seymour said: “Anoliefo preyed on women, some of whom he already knew. He deliberately decided to exploit others who he approached in the street and tried to befriend. He was ruthless, dangerous and cruel and has shown no remorse for his crimes.
“He claimed to have been brought up to respect women but his victims were left terrified and distraught and are still trying to come to terms with what has happened.
“I commend the bravery of every woman who came forward, some of whom testified in court, and hope that the sentencing gives them some kind of closure.
“I would also like to thank the public for their response to our appeal for information in August 2020, as this assisted with our investigation which led to Anoliefo being apprehended and being brought to justice.
“Police Scotland is committed to bringing those responsible for sexual crimes to justice and anyone wishing to report this kind of crime, no matter when it happened, should contact us.”