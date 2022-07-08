Emmanuel Anoliefo was convicted of perpetrating the catalogue of abuse against women in the Edinburgh area over a two year period.

A judge told him: "You have targeted vulnerable women. You raped vulnerable women. You have sexually assaulted them. These are very serious matters."

Lord Mulholland pointed out that a jury had convicted him of four charges of rape, involving three different women, two charges of sexual assault, three of threatening and abusive behaviour and one of stalking.

Anoliefo (39) formerly of London, had denied a string of charges during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh, but was found guilty of the catalogue of sex crimes committed between November 2018 and August 2020.

He claimed to have been brought up to abhor drugs and respect women. But after the verdicts were returned jurors heard he has a previous conviction for sexual assault from England and was jailed for 18 month for being concerned in the supply of heroin in Edinburgh. He also has convictions for dishonesty offences.

He told the court: "I never intimidated anyone in Scotland. I never intimidate any Scottish people."

Prosecutor Angela Gray said that Anoliefo had preyed on women and persisted in the face of resistance.

One victim told the court: "He would not take 'no' for an answer. I felt scared, overpowered."

Another woman who was subjected to rape by him said: "He does wrong and acts like he didn't."

The woman said that Anoliefo grabbed her and put her on his bed. "He took my clothes off and sexually assaulted me. My head was hitting the floor," she said.

"He just wanted to have some 'fun'. I just wanted to go home. I told him to stop it. 'No' means 'no'," she said.

"He thinks he has done nothing wrong. He has done wrong," the woman told the court, adding she was "sore and said: "Tears were streaming down my face."

She said that during the attack Anoliefo, who was known as Smiley, told her they would have "some fun" and added; "It will be good."

The woman said: "I kept asking him to stop. 'You are hurting me. You are really hurting me.' He just didnt care, he just kept going."

The woman said she was was feeling "dirty" after the attack at a flat in Leith and walked home to her address in Newington. She said: "I couldn't stop crying. He makes you think he has done nothing wrong. You know he has done wrong, but he makes you feel he has done nothing wrong. He is horrible. He is a horrible man.."

She said that Anoliefo had supplied the drugs that put her in hospital. She said: "He looked down on people like me, but he supplied us with the stuff."