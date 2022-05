The emergency services searched the area near the Powerleague football pitches, after arriving at the scene on Saturday evening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.45pm on Saturday, 28 May, 2022, police received a report of a disturbance within Sighthill Public Park in Edinburgh.

“Officers attended, searched the area and carried out enquiries in the local area.

Edinburgh crime news: Enquiries ongoing after police called to Sighthill Park on Saturday evening