The T2 Trainspotting star was shot dead outside his Edinburgh home on April 17, 2019 by Sean Orman.

Last year, the High Court in Edinburgh heard how Bradley, 49, was getting ready to enter his home in the city’s Chester Street when Orman opened fire.

During the trial it emerged that police were told three times by witness Dean White about the plans to kill Bradley.

Despite this, the police did not issue an updated Threat To Life Warning, also known as an Osman letter as they didn’t deem the information credible.

At the time, Bradley’s brother Sean said: “Why didn’t they send someone up the road to tell Brad? They had a whole month. Now three years have passed and they still can’t tell us why that didn’t happen.

“Brad’s daughter would ask me, ‘Why didn’t the police help my daddy?’ and I’ve got no answers to give her. It’s a disgrace.”

Today, the Daily Record has reported that the family are planning to launch civil court action, and are calling for a probe into the police handling of the case after the Professional Standards unit upheld the complaint against them and offered their “sincerest apologies”.

Sean told the Record: “I said before the police had blood on their hands.