The fire was reported at 3.45am on Monday in a stairwell on MacGill Drive, and attended by Police Scotland and the SFRS.

Detective Sergeant Alan Sharp said: "The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Nobody was injured.

"The fire is being treated as deliberate and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0309 of 25 April."