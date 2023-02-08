Thieves have made off with a five figure sum of cash and a hoard of jewellery worth thousands of pounds after they broke into an Edinburgh home.

A house in Greenpark, Liberton, was broken into at some point between 5pm and 5.30pm on Thursday, February 2, when there was no one in the house. Police are now keen to trace two men who were seen in the area at the time. The pair are said to have left the area on foot in the direction of Burdiehouse Burn.

The first suspect has been described as white, aged around 40 years old, with grey hair. He was wearing glasses, a dark coloured jacket, blue jeans and dark trainers. The second has been described as white and aged around 20 years old. He was wearing a baseball cap, black Puffa style jacket, black jeans, black trainers and was carrying a dark coloured rucksack.

Edinburgh crime news: Five figure sum of cash and four figure sum of jewellery stolen from Liberton home

Detective constable Scott Lynas, of Corstorphine CID, said: “Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries, including checking CCTV. We believe the property was targeted and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen these men, or anyone else acting suspiciously before and after the break-in. It is near an area popular with dog walkers so anyone with information is asked to get in touch.

“In addition, if you have private CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please also contact us.”

