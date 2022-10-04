Edinburgh crime news: Fixed penalty noticed issued to driver after three car crash on the M8
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Tuesday morning.
By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 11:45 am
- 1 min read
The three vehicle crash happened on the M8 near Bathgate around 7 am.
Traffic Scotland warned of wait times of up to 30 minutes as the cars were moved off the east bound lane.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Around 7.15 on Tuesday, 4 October, 2022, officers were called to a three-car crash on the M8 junction 3 near Livingston.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh crime: The number of registered sex offenders living in Edinburgh and the Lothians postcode
-
2
Mary Moriarty, the 'Queen of Leith', dies aged 83 - tributes pour in for community champion
-
3
King Charles Edinburgh: King Charles III arrives on helicopter at Holyrood Park ahead of visit to Palace of Holyrood House
“There were no reports of any injuries and one male driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice.”
Read More
Read MoreEdinburgh's Christmas market: rescue plan to be discussed at special meeting nex...