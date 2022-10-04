News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime news: Fixed penalty noticed issued to driver after three car crash on the M8

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Tuesday morning.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 11:45 am - 1 min read

The three vehicle crash happened on the M8 near Bathgate around 7 am.

Traffic Scotland warned of wait times of up to 30 minutes as the cars were moved off the east bound lane.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Around 7.15 on Tuesday, 4 October, 2022, officers were called to a three-car crash on the M8 junction 3 near Livingston.

“There were no reports of any injuries and one male driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice.”

