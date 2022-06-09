Colinton Primary School has been targeted several times by vandals, with the last spat causing around £2,000 worth of damage.

The outdoor play area was destroyed, and police have released a statement on social media last Thursday asking people to “please keep an eye out for anyone out of place in the school grounds and report anything suspicious.”

In the meantime, a dad whose daughter attends the school has started a fundraiser to help the school rebuild the outdoor area.

Kevin Bonar wrote on the Just Giving page : “Colinton Primary School is a small primary school with a limited budget to maintain the school. Recently they have suffered a spate of vandalism .The latest caused £2000 of damage to the outdoor classroom.

“My youngest child goes to the school and my oldest spent all her primary years at Colinton. Both my children have loved being part of the Colinton community. It is an incredible school with such a committed staff team.

“The children love playing in the outdoor classroom and for this to be taken away from them when the weather is getting better is awful for everyone at the school.

“Please help if you can to make these children happy again.”

The fundraiser is hoping to raise the whole £2,000 to replace the play area, and so far almost £750 has been raised.