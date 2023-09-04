Two men and two women have been charged with threatening and abusive behaviour following a fight at Edinburgh’s Haymarket railway station.

British Transport Police said the fight broke out on Saturday August 26, after a Glasgow-bound train pulled into Haymarket. They said: “On Saturday August 26, at around 9.20pm, a train arrived at the station from Edinburgh Waverley bound for Glasgow Queen Street. A fight then broke out between several people on the train and the platform. Police attended and two men, aged 49 and 28, and two women, aged 38 and 22, have been charged with threatening and abusive behaviour.”

