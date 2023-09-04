News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime news: Haymarket station fight sees four charged with threatening and abusive behaviour

British Transport Police appeal for witnesses
By Ian Swanson
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:59 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 15:59 BST

Two men and two women have been charged with threatening and abusive behaviour following a fight at Edinburgh’s Haymarket railway station.

British Transport Police said the fight broke out on Saturday August 26, after a Glasgow-bound train pulled into Haymarket. They said: “On Saturday August 26, at around 9.20pm, a train arrived at the station from Edinburgh Waverley bound for Glasgow Queen Street. A fight then broke out between several people on the train and the platform. Police attended and two men, aged 49 and 28, and two women, aged 38 and 22, have been charged with threatening and abusive behaviour.”

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward and assist their investigation. Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 548 of August 26, 2023. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.